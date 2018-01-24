Disco nights? Rocket Lab launches glinting sphere into orbit

The satellite, not much bigger than a large beach ball, is a geodesic sphere made from carbon-fiber with 65 reflective panels. It is designed to spin rapidly and reflect the sun's light back to Earth. It's expected to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes in an elliptical pattern, travelling at 27 times the speed of sound.

"The goal is make people look up and realize they are on a rock in a giant universe," Beck said.

He has lofty ambitions for his experiment. He hopes the satellite will become a focal point for humanity, and will serve as a reminder for people to look past their daily concerns and to face larger challenges like climate change and resource shortages.

That's why Beck said he resisted the comparison to a disco ball, because he wants it to be about something more serious.

"But in all honesty, yes, it's a giant mirror ball," he said.

Beck said the object should be noticeable but will not be much brighter than other stars and satellites and shouldn't be distracting to aviators or stargazers.

The Humanity Star is expected to orbit the Earth for about nine months before it is pulled back into Earth's gravity and burned upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Beck said he is hoping to launch future Humanity Stars, but said the project is his own particular passion and he'll have to wait to see how other people react and also consider whether it's financially viable.

Following the successful test launch, Rocket Lab hopes to begin commercial satellite launches soon.

The company says the Humanity Star will be best seen in New Zealand after February and in the U.S. from March due to its changing orbital position.