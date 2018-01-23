Landslides, heavy snow block Alpine roads, rail links

Landslides and heavy snowfall across the Alps have prompted the closure of several rail and road links, including a highway leading to Switzerland's Gotthard tunnel toward Italy.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported that the A2 highway near Gurtnellen was hit by an avalanche and will remain closed in both directions until at least midday Tuesday.

The Swiss ski resorts of Zermatt, Andermatt and Saas-Fee are cut off from the outside world due to the risk of avalanches.

Heavy snowfall has also hampered the arrival of participants at the annual World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos.

Schools in some cut-off villages in Austria's western state of Tyrol remained closed Tuesday, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF.