Fire doused after tanker truck, rail car collide in Canada

A spectacular fire, fueled by ethanol after a tanker truck collided with a rail car, has been allowed to burn out in British Columbia.

Residents were evacuated from a neighborhood in Port Coquitlam and a nearby highway was closed for several hours Monday night when a tanker truck containing ethanol and a rail car collided.

The collision happened in a Canadian Pacific Rail yard.

Fire Chief Nick Delmonico said Tuesday a nearby mall was evacuated and as many as 300 people living across from the rail yard were asked to leave until firefighters secured the area and determined what substance was burning.

He says his crews left early Tuesday after allowing the ethanol to burn off from the tanker.

No one was injured. Police are investigating.