Fire at plastic factory outside Indian capital kills 9

A fire official says a blaze at a plastic factory on the northern outskirts of the Indian capital has killed nine people.

The official K.C. Gupta says a dozen fire engines are fighting the fire in the Bawana industrial area, which broke out Saturday.

Gupta says that nine bodies have been recovered so far. The search operation was continuing for any more workers trapped in the factory.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Factory fires are common in India, where safety enforcement is lax.