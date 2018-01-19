Tensions soar along Indian, Pakistan frontier in Kashmir

next

Tensions have soared along the volatile frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as soldiers of the rivals continued shelling villages and border posts for third day.

In the latest clash, Indian officials say two civilians were killed by Pakistani firing in Jammu region on Friday.

Police say at least 10 civilians were also injured.

The officials said Indian soldiers were retaliating for Pakistani firing and shelling on dozens of border posts.

Pakistan did not immediately comment.

Both countries have accused the other of initiating past border skirmishes.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over Kashmir, a Himalayan territory divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.