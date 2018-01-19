Radio Free Europe says Pakistan closes its bureau

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty says Pakistani authorities have closed the Islamabad bureau of its Pashto-language Radio Mashaal after Pakistan's intelligence agency accused it of airing programs "against the interest of Pakistan."

On its website RFE/RL says Friday's closure accused Radio Mashaal of "portraying Pakistan (as) a hub of terrorism and (a) safe haven for different militant groups."

The closure of the U.S.-funded broadcaster comes amid tense relations between the United States and Pakistan. Washington has suspended millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan accusing Islamabad of harboring insurgents killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Pakistan accused Radio Mashaal of operating "in line with (a) hostile intelligence agency's agenda," without naming the agency, said the RFE/RL site.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.