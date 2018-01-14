Thai junta boss eyes staying on with little stopping him

next

When Prayuth Chan-Ocha seized control of Thailand in a military coup, he vigorously denounced politicians as responsible for the country's ills and positioned himself and his fellow generals as the cure.

Four years on, with problems still festering and the public impatient for elections, the junta leader made a declaration that for many seemed to confirm his plan to hold power.

"I am no longer a soldier. Understand? I'm just a politician who used to be a soldier. But I still have a soldier's traits."

Thailand is under increasing pressure both at home and abroad to return to civilian governance. The message is clear Prayuth wants to be that civilian.

Should he decide so, there's little stopping him.