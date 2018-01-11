UN Security Council considers visit to war-torn Afghanistan

The president of the U.N. Security Council says members are considering a visit to Afghanistan to show solidarity with the Afghan people, meet government officials and see firsthand the situation in the war-torn country.

Kazakhstan Ambassador Kairat Umarov says the council hasn't been to Afghanistan for seven years and a trip would give members the opportunity to get an understanding of the country's needs and prospects.

He told reporters Thursday that he hopes to lead a council mission but wouldn't discuss the timing.

Umarov called a Tuesday briefing on Afghanistan by U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster "a very good and timely event."

He says the council's members agree on the need for a "more comprehensive approach" to Afghanistan that links security and development.