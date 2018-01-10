UN chief heading to Colombia this weekend to support peace

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to Colombia this weekend for an official visit to support the country's peace efforts.

His visit comes as the government is moving ahead with efforts to reintegrate the country's largest rebel group, but at a time when a temporary cease-fire with the country's last remaining and smaller insurgent group has ended and its attacks have resumed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres will meet President Juan Manuel Santos and officials from the government and armed forces Saturday, and will hold talks with leaders the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, the Catholic Church, civil society and the U.N. Mission.

Dujarric said Wednesday the secretary-general's agenda includes a visit to an area for the training and reintegration of former FARC combatants.