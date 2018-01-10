Romania: PM's decision on police chief exposes govt tensions

Romania's premier has deflected a demand from his interior minister to immediately fire the police chief over the case of a traffic officer arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two children.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday gave General Inspector of the Romanian Police Bogdan Despescu a week to present a report about the officer who is suspected of molesting a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy in an elevator.

Tudose's decision to not back Interior Minister Carmen Dan's public call for Despescu's dismissal on Tuesday shines a light on political tensions within the ruling Social Democratic Party.

The 45-year-old officer was detained Monday following a three-day manhunt after CCTV images showing the alleged abuse were broadcast.

Police say the officer confessed to the abuse.