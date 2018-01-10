Death toll in Madagascar cyclone rises to 33 as 22 missing

The U.N. humanitarian agency says the death toll from a cyclone in Madagascar has reached 33.

A statement on Wednesday cites Malagasy authorities and says another 22 people remain missing.

Tropical Cyclone Ava struck the Indian Ocean island over the weekend, causing the evacuation of more than 24,000 people.

The new statement says more than 34,000 children are out of school and road access to some areas in the country's south has been cut off.