Tunisian government denounces protesters after rioting death

Tunisia's prime minister is promising to crack down on rioters after violent protests over price hikes that left one person dead.

A 45-year-old protester died, dozens were arrested and several police were injured in protest clashes in several regions over Sunday and Monday.

The incidents recalled the 2010-2011 protest movement that led to the authoritarian president's ouster and unleashed uprisings across the Arab world. Tunisia's economy has struggled ever since.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said Tuesday that the overnight protests shouldn't be considered regular demonstrations but "acts of vandalism, looting and violence against citizens, and this is unacceptable."

He insisted that the government respects the right to protest but said the rioting was "outside of the law" and that authorities will pursue troublemakers and those who incite them.