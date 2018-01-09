200 injured in commuter train crash outside Johannesburg

A South African emergency response group says around 200 people have been injured in a train crash on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

A statement from ER24 says there are no fatalities in the crash Tuesday morning at a commuter train station in Germiston.

The statement says one train carriage derailed. It says the details around the crash are not clear but authorities are on the scene and investigating.

A passenger train crash last week south of Johannesburg killed at least 18 people and injured about 260.