Pope urges effort to rebuild trust in North Korea, Syria

Pope Francis is urging international efforts to rebuild trust on the Korean peninsula and in Syria, using his annual foreign policy address to press his demand that political leaders put the dignity of their people before war, profits or power.

In a wide-ranging speech Monday to ambassadors from some 185 nations, Francis reaffirmed the need to respect the status quo of Jerusalem and refrain from any initiative that exacerbates hostilities.

He denounced the use of child labor to fuel today's global economy and demanded that governments curb global warming, integrate migrants and participate in a "serene and wide-ranging debate" on nuclear disarmament.

Francis said World War I, which ended 100 years ago this year, teaches that war isn't deterred by the "law of fear," but rather by reason.