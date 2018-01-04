Expand / Collapse search
Reports: At least 10 killed in Siberian warehouse fire

Associated Press

MOSCOW –  Russian news reports say at least 10 people have been killed in a warehouse fire in a Siberian village and that the dead are believed to be workers from China and Kyrgyzstan.

The fire broke out Thursday morning at a shoe manufacturing company in Chernoretsky village about 2,800 kilometers (1,800 miles) east of Moscow.

A statement from the Emergencies Ministry says there were fatalities but did not give details.

But news reports are citing local sources as saying at least 10 bodies have been found.