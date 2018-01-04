EU presents itself as ally of Cuba in face of US hostility

next

The European Union says it wants to be a reliable partner for Cuba in the face of the reversal in U.S.-Cuban relations under President Donald Trump.

Federica Mogherini, the EU chief of foreign policy and security, said Thursday at the end of a two-day visit that the EU is a "predictable and solid" partner that can help Cuba manage a political transition and slow, halting economic opening.

The EU and Cuba last year signed an agreement that normalized diplomatic relations after a long period of stalemate over European demands for human rights improvements on the island.

"We are consistent and we do not have unpredictability in our policies, or sudden shifts," Mogherini said, in a clear dig at Trump's reversal of some elements of President Barack Obama's opening with Cuba.