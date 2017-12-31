Expand / Collapse search
S. Korea holds Panama oil tanker suspected of N. Korea trade

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea –  South Korea says it is inspecting a Panama-flagged oil tanker suspected of evading international sanctions by trading with North Korea.

An official from South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the 5,100-ton KOTI was being held at Pyeongtaek-Dangjin port on the country's west coast. She didn't elaborate on the specific activities crew members were suspected of.

The revelation comes days after South Korea said it was holding a Hong Kong-flagged ship and crew members over transferring petroleum products to a North Korean vessel in international waters in October.

Ship-to-ship trade with North Korea at sea is prohibited under U.N. sanctions adopted Sept. 11.