Myanmar drops illegal drone charges against journalists

A Myanmar court has dropped additional charges against two foreign journalists and their local staff who were arrested in October for allegedly flying a drone over the parliament.

Their lawyer says Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, and Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, working for the Turkish state broadcaster TRT will be freed from detention together with two local staffers on Jan. 5, after they will have served a 2-month prison sentence for illegally flying a drone.

They had faced two more charges relating to import of equipment and immigration violations.

In a separate case Wednesday, a court extended the detention of two Reuters journalists and set their trial for Jan. 10 on charges of violating state secrets.