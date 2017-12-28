Mexican legislator killed in western state of Jalisco

A state legislator has been shot to death on a highway in western Mexico, the second politician killed in the state of Jalisco in a week.

The state prosecutors' office said Thursday that Saul Galindo was killed in the rural township of Tomatlan, where he once was mayor.

The head of Galindo's Democratic Revolution Party in Jalisco said Galindo was pulled from his car and shot to death in front of one of his children.

Party leader Victor Hugo Prado said Galindo was planning to run for mayor again.

Prado noted that another former prominent party member was killed on Dec. 24.

Salvador Magana was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in another part of the state. He had been active in environmental causes and denounced vote buying.