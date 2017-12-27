Poland's PM: Cabinet reshuffling to be completed after Jan.6

next

Poland's new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, says all planned changes in the makeup of his Cabinet should be known shortly after Jan. 6.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party has suggested for several months a government reshuffling could be in the works. There's been pressure for the country's defense and foreign ministers to be dismissed.

The only significant change so far was Morawiecki's promotion from finance minister to prime minister this month. Party leaders said he was put in the job to help the government focus on the economy and improve ties with European Union leaders.

Morawiecki said Wednesday that "we will know all the possible changes" after Epiphany, the day Christians observe the visit the three wise men made to baby Jesus. Western Christians observe it on Jan. 6.