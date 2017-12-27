2 top officials quit Peru government amid political crisis

next

Two more senior officials have left Peru's government amid a political crisis in the South American country.

The minister of culture and an adviser to President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski both resigned Wednesday. They quit days after the resignations of three members of parliament from the president's party and his minister of interior.

Kuczynski only barely survived an impeachment vote by congress last week and analysts say the resignations indicate his grip on power appears to be weakening.

The president is also facing criticism abroad and at home over his Christmas Eve pardon of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori.

Kuczynski said he pardoned the ailing Fujimori on humanitarian grounds. But the decision is widely viewed as payback for support in the impeachment battle from a party led by the former president's son.