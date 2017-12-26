Israeli court extends detention of Palestinian teen icon who kicked, slapped soldiers

An Israeli military court extended the detention of a Palestinian teen who was filmed kicking and slapping Israeli soldiers.

Ahed Tamimi, a blonde 17-year-old from the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh, has become a national hero since the incident.

Tamimi was arrested last week by Israeli troops and faces charges of attacking soldiers. An Israeli military court on Monday extended her detention, along with those of her mother and cousin, for four days for questioning.

Tamimi was filmed earlier this month outside her family home shouting, pushing, kicking and slapping Israeli soldiers, who fended off the blows without retaliating.

Palestinians are celebrating her as an icon of a new generation of resistance to Israeli occupation, while the soldiers' restraint stirred uproar over what some perceive as the army's humiliation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.