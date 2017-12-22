Flights halted at British airport after jet leaves runway

A regional airport in England has halted flights after a plane that had just landed left a runway while taxiing.

Officials said Friday there were no injuries from the mishap Friday at Bristol Airport involving a bmi regional flight from Frankfurt, Germany.

Airport and airline officials say 25 people were on board the twin-engine Embraer 145 jet during the incident, which happened while the plane was taxiing.

The incident caused severe disruption at the airport located 125 miles (200 kilometers) west of London. Bristol Airport is a popular regional facility that handles a number of international flights.

Friday was one of the busiest travel days of the year in Britain due to the Christmas holidays.