Rahul Gandhi named chief of India's Congress party

India's main opposition Congress party has named Rahul Gandhi, the scion of India's Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, as party president.

Gandhi was elected to the post unopposed Monday and succeeds his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for the top job in the party.

The party had controlled India's government for decades before the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014. Gandhi faces the difficult task of resurrecting a crumbling Congress party.