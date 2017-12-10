Expand / Collapse search
Romania: Protests of laws viewed as lax on graft renewed

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania –  More than 10,000 people are participating in another round of protests against Romanian legislation that critics say would make it harder to punish high-level corruption.

The main protest outside government offices in Bucharest brought out thousands on Sunday. There also were anti-government demonstrations in the cities of Cluj and Iasi. Protesters blew whistles and chanted, "Justice, not corruption."

Romania's Parliament is in the process of approving a series of laws that protesters say would bring the justice system under greater political control.

Thousands of Romanian magistrates, the European Commission and President Klaus Iohannis have criticized the proposals.

A number of senior politicians from the ruling coalition are facing corruption-related charges from probes they claim are politically motivated.