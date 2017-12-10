The Latest: Early returns say socialists sweep big cities

The latest on mayoral elections in Venezuela (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Venezuela's ruling socialist party has swept most state capitals and major cities in Sunday's mayoral elections that were boycotted by several opposition parties.

Electoral authorities say the ruling party won in 41 of 42 cities where winners were declared according to early official results. The opposition even lost in strongholds such as Maracaibo and the Caracas-area district of Sucre.

Around 47 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. That was down from 58 percent in municipal elections four years ago.

Three of the four major opposition parties refused to field candidates in Sunday's contests because of irregularities and allegations of fraud detected in recent gubernatorial elections.