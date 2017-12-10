Corsicans vote to elect new regional assembly

Voters in the French Mediterranean island of Corsica are voting to elect a new regional assembly — with victory expected for Corsican nationalists.

Some 538 polling stations opened Sunday at 8 a.m. and are to close at 6 p.m. as part of the final round of voting to elect 63 members of the new assembly that will convene Jan.1, 2018.

The nationalists on the once-restive island want more autonomy but unlike those in nearby Catalonia, they aren't seeking full independence for the moment.

On the ballot are nationalist issues such as amnesty for political prisoners, the recognition of Corsican as the official language alongside French and protections for locals who want to buy real estate.