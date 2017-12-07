Boat carrying pilgrims capsizes off Pakistan, 14 dead

A Pakistani police official says a boat carrying dozens of pilgrims has capsized near an island in the Arabian Sea, killing 14 people.

Zulfiqar Ali says over 30 people were missing after the boat sank Thursday near Thatta, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Karachi.

He says the pilgrims were bound for a shrine located on the island when the overcrowded boat suddenly capsized. He says a search and rescue operation is underway.