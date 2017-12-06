Expand / Collapse search
US embassy workers in Cuba found to have brain abnormalities, report says

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
The U.S. is cracking down on the island following mysterious sonic attacks to U.S. diplomats; Rich Edson reports on 'Special Report.'

Trump administration tightens travel restrictions to Cuba

Brain abnormalities have been found in the U.S. diplomats who were victims of suspected attacks at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba, according to a new report.

Doctors discovered that white matter in the brains of Embassy workers had “developed changes,” The Associated Press reported. White matter allows different areas of the brain to communicate.

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba. Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to hearing, vision, balance and memory damage, The Associated Press has learned. Physicians, FBI investigators and U.S. intelligence agencies have spent months trying to piece together the puzzle in Havana, where the U.S. says 24 government officials and spouses fell ill starting last year in homes and later in some hotels. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

Doctors found changes within the white brain matter in U.S. diplomats who experienced "attacks" while at the American Embassy in Cuba.  (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

At least 24 U.S. Embassy officials in Cuba had reported hearing loud, grating noises before experiencing ear issues, hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping.

CUBA CITES LACK OF EVIDENCE IN MYSTERIOUS SONIC ATTACKS ON DIPLOMATS

Some victims knew immediately that the attack was affecting their bodies, while some developed physical symptoms within 24 hours.

Other Americans who were not working but were traveling in Cuba had also reported experiencing weird symptoms similar to those that the U.S. officials reported, the State Department said.

Cubans say the allegations are 'science fiction.'

While investigators had initially suspected what personnel were expecting as “sonic attacks,” officials are now avoiding that term.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that he believes the Embassy workers were victims of “targeted attacks,” but noted the U.S. doesn’t know who perpetrated them.

However, Tillerson did say that the blame for the attacks falls on Cuba, as its government is responsible for the safety of diplomats in their country.

FIRST RECORDING EMERGES OF HIGH-PITCHED 'SONIC WEAPON' LINKED TO ATTACKS ON US EMBASSY WORKERS IN CUBA

Cuba has denied all accusations of involvement and claimed the Trump administration was “deliberately lying” about the attacks.

The Cuban government has also asked that the U.S. release its findings of the attacks for Cuba to investigate. Tillerson has said that while the U.S. had released some information, the country won’t release additional details that could allow the perpetrator to determine how effective the attacks were.

Most of the victims have fully recovered, officials told The Associated Press.

