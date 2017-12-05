Falklands: Argentina tells families results of troop ID's

next

A forensic team study that recently identified the remains of 88 Argentine soldiers buried in a Falklands Islands cemetery after the 1982 war has been presented to some of the families of the fallen soldiers.

Argentina lost the war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago. Both countries reached a deal last year to identify the remains.

The report was led by the International Committee of the Red Cross. The results were presented to eight families Tuesday at the headquarters of Argentina's secretariat for human rights.

Eulogia Rodriguez is the sister of soldier Macedonio Rodriguez. She said the announcement ends more than three decades of uncertainty and confirms that her brother is buried at Darwin cemetery in the islands that Argentina calls the Malvinas.