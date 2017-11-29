The Latest: Nigerian leader says Africans 'sold like goats'

The Latest on the European Union-African Union summit (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says all Nigerians stranded in Libya and other parts of the world will be brought home and "rehabilitated."

His comments during a European Union-African Union summit come after recent footage showing a slave auction of African migrants in Libya caused widespread outrage.

Buhari says it is appalling that "some Nigerians were being sold like goats for few dollars in Libya."

The comments also come a few weeks after 26 Nigerian women died while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

___

11:30 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union wants to work more closely with Africa to address illegal migration.

Merkel has told a Europe-Africa summit that "it's very important that we simply support Africans to put a stop to illegal migration, so people don't have to either suffer in horrible camps in Libya or are even being traded."

Merkel is attending the summit in Ivory Coast along with French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of other European and African leaders.

Migration is a top issue after recent footage of migrants at a slave auction in Libya drew international condemnation. Another issue high on the agenda is security.

Merkel says that to improve living conditions for Africans "the question of education of children and teenagers, especially of girls," is key.