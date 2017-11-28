North Korea fires ballistic missile

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile in the middle of the night local time Wednesday, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, which first reported the launch, said the missile "flew eastward from the vicinity of Pyongyang" toward the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean military officials. The missile launch happened around 3 a.m. in North Korea. South Korea’s military has reportedly staged a “precision strike” missile exercise in response.

Japan's Prime Minister's Office for disaster and crisis management information tweeted shortly after the report: "North Korea launched a missile that has the possibility of arriving in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of our country," according to a translation.

There have been signs indicating Kim Jong Un’s regime was planning a missile launch in recent days. Japan’s Kyodo News reported Monday the Japanese government detected radio signals pointing to a possible missile test in the near future.

North Korea last fired an intermediate-range missile on Sept. 15, that flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island before splashing into the Pacific Ocean. The missile flew 2,300 miles out, putting the U.S. island territory of Guam within its range.

South Korean unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon told foreign correspondents in Seoul on Tuesday that North Korea is on the verge of achieving full nuclear capability with an intercontinental ballistic missile that could carry a nuclear warhead, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“North Korea has been developing its nuclear weapons at a faster-than-expected pace. We cannot rule out the possibility that North Korea could announce its completion of a clear force within one year," Cho said.

Hawaii officials announced Wednesday the beginning of monthly siren tests, starting Friday. The tests would be conducted to prepare islanders for a possible nuclear missile attack by North Korea. The tests would be the first since the Cold War.