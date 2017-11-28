Bangladesh court upholds death sentence for 139 for mutiny

Bangladesh's High Court has upheld a verdict by a trial court sentencing 139 border guards to death for their actions in a 2009 mutiny in which 74 people, including 57 military commanders, were killed.

In 2013, a trial court sentenced 152 people to death, but in response to an appeal, the High Court commuted the sentences for eight of them to life in prison and acquitted four others. Another man died during the 370 days of proceedings before Monday's verdict. A total of 846 people, mostly border guards, are facing trial.

The border guard mutiny on Feb. 25-26, 2009, took place two months after the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, took office. Hasina returned to power in 2014.

The High Court's verdict Monday said they were "most brutal" and "cold-blooded" murderers.