Oxford Circus tube station incident draws police response

London’s Metropolitan Police were responding to reports of shots fired at the Oxford Circus tube station on Friday.

In a statement, police said they were called to the scene at the underground station and have asked people on Oxford Street to go into buildings and stay inside for the time being. Police have also asked residents to avoid traveling near the area. Police have reported no known casualties.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.