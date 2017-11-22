Wife of ex-Czech PM convicted of abuse of power

A Prague court has convicted the wife of former Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas of abuse of power and has given her a two-year suspended sentence in a case that brought down his government.

Jana Nagyova — who was Necas' mistress and chief of staff at the time — was convicted of ordering the military intelligence agency to spy on Necas' estranged wife in 2012.

The Prague 1 district court also handed 18 to 20-month suspended sentences to two former heads of the military intelligence agency, Ondrej Palenik and Milan Kovanda, and an intelligence agent.

Necasova and all others denied wrongdoing. They all can appeal.

After his government fell in June 2013, Necas admitted his affair with Nagyova and divorced his first wife.