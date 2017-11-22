Police: arm found at sea carries hallmark of submarine case

Copenhagen police say an arm found in the sea south of the Danish capital was held down "with plastic strips and pieces of pipes" like those found on the legs of a Swedish journalist who disappeared after a trip on a private submarine in August.

Police gave the new detail Wednesday, a day after finding the left arm about 1 kilometer (over half a mile) from where Kim Wall's decapitated head and legs were discovered in plastic bags in October.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen faces preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse for disposing Wall's body at sea. He claims he didn't kill her and says she died accidentally. However, he has admitted dismembering her.

Madsen has voluntarily accepted extending his pre-trial detention until Dec. 12.