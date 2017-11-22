Hope dwindles for families of lost Argentina submarine crew

Argentine families of 44 crew members aboard a missing submarine are growing increasingly distressed as experts say that the crew might be reaching a critical period of low oxygen.

The ARA San Juan has been lost in the South Atlantic for seven days. That's the number of days that the Argentine navy has said oxygen for the crew would last if the sub is intact but submerged.

Naval Cmdr. Gabriel Galeazzi said Wednesday that authorities do not know if the sub rose to the surface to replenish oxygen.

International airplanes and ships have joined the maritime search.

The San Juan was set to arrive Monday to a naval base in the coastal city of Mar del Plata. Relatives of the crew have gathered there to anxiously wait for news.