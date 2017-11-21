Romanian party boss faces prosecutors over alleged EU fraud

The chairman of Romania's ruling party has arrived at the anti-corruption prosecutors' agency where he expects to be informed his assets have been sequestered on suspicion of misusing European Union funds.

Liviu Dragnea, who heads the Social Democratic Party, is suspected of official misconduct for setting up an organized crime group and forging documents to illicitly obtain EU funds. Eight others are being investigated in the same case.

Protesters yelled "Resign!" as Dragnea arrived at the agency Tuesday. He says the probe is politically motivated.

The alleged misuse of funds from 2001-2012 were when he headed a county council in southern Romania.

The probe comes after the European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF, said 21 million euros ($24.4 million) was fraudulently paid to officials for road construction in Romania.