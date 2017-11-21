Danish police find arm at sea, link it to submarine case

Copenhagen police say they have found an arm in the sea south of the Danish capital, close to where investigators have been searching for the body parts of a Swedish journalist who went a trip on a private submarine in August.

Police investigator Jens Moeller Jensen says "our working theory is that it is linked to the submarine case."

Danish inventor Peter Madsen is held on preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of the body of reporter Kim Wall who he claims he didn't kill. He has said Wall died inside the submarine while he was on deck. However, he has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

Moeller Jensen said Tuesday that forensic experts would examine the arm on Wednesday.