China says Myanmar, Bangladesh back its Rohingya proposal

China says Myanmar and Bangladesh have endorsed its calls for a negotiated resolution of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Monday that a three-stage solution proposed by China has been accepted by both countries. The plan, which begins with a cessation of hostilities leading to talks, was proposed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a visit to Myanmar. It remains unclear what mediating role China might play.

Myanmar has been widely criticized for a military crackdown that has driven more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh. The United Nations has said the crackdown appears to be a campaign of "ethnic cleansing."

China has longstanding relations with Myanmar's military and burgeoning ties with Bangladesh.