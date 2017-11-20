Bill Clinton visits Puerto Rico, distributes relief supplies

next

prev

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is visiting Puerto Rico and meeting with those left homeless after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm.

Clinton arrived on Monday with medical supplies and solar energy equipment donated by the Clinton Foundation, which has already shipped 76 tons of medicine and medical equipment since the storm hit on Sept. 20.

Clinton also visited health clinics and the island's largest shelter with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello. He was scheduled to meet with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz and other officials later Monday.

Maria killed at least 55 people and is estimated to have caused up to $95 billion in damage across Puerto Rico.