Suspected jihadists kill at least 6 in northern Burkina Faso

Local government and security officials say suspected jihadists have staged an attack in Burkina Faso's northern Soum province, killing at least six people.

Issa Tamboura, mayor of the provincial capital Djibo, said Friday the heavily armed assailants came on motorbikes and wounded several others. He says they also set fire to a bar before leaving the village of Taouremba.

Earlier this week the West African country's security and education ministers toured Soum province, hoping to encourage fleeing residents and teachers to return.

The threat of jihadist assaults has heightened in recent years. Government statistics say more than 133 people have died since 2015 in at least 80 attacks in Burkina Faso.

The country is part of a new five-nation regional force meant to counter extremist groups.