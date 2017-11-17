Morgue in southern Mexico gets complaints about stench

A morgue in the violence-wracked Mexican city of Chilpancingo has so many bodies that neighbors are complaining about the overpowering smell of rotting corpses.

Chilpancingo and surrounding towns in southern Guerrero state have seen hundreds of killings related to extortion and drug gang turf battles.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said Friday that new protocols require keeping unidentified bodies longer for examination. In addition, the relatives of some disappeared people had asked outside forensics experts to examine the bodies.

All that has added up to an overload of bodies and examinations, creating a smell so bad nearby government office workers said they couldn't put up with it.

Alvarez said the government is investing in more refrigerated spaces and better maintenance of existing ones at the morgue.