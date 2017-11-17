The Latest: Youths in Greece attack police with gas bombs

next

The Latest on riots in Greece (all times local):

8 p.m.

Hundreds of youths have attacked police in Greece's two largest cities, hurling rocks, flares and gas bombs following large and peaceful marches to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crackdown on a student uprising against Greece's military dictatorship.

In Athens, protesters hurled dozens of petrol bombs as they confronted police in narrow streets in the city center. Police fired tear gas at the protesters. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Violence also broke out in Greece's second largest city, Thessaloniki.

More than 5,000 officers were on duty for annual march in the Greek capital to the U.S. Embassy, which commemorates those who died in the crackdown against the junta. The sidewalk outside the embassy was blocked off by police buses.

15:55 p.m.

Thousands of protesters were marching Friday to the U.S. Embassy in Athens to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crackdown on a student uprising against the military dictatorship then ruling Greece.

More than 5,000 officers were on duty for the demonstration, which commemorates those who died in the crackdown on the uprising against the 1967-74 junta.

The annual march is often used as a means of expressing displeasure with various government, European and American policies, and often turns violent.

The demonstration begins at the gates of the polytechnic, where the junta had sent a tank to crush the entrance gate as it cracked down on rebellious students holed up inside. It is traditionally headed by protesters carrying a blood-stained Greek flag found at the polytechnic that night

1:20 p.m.

Thousands of Greeks are expected to march to the US Embassy in Athens to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crackdown on a student uprising against the military dictatorship then ruling Greece.

The annual march from the gates of the Polytechnic building in downtown Athens to the embassy often attracts tens of thousands of demonstrators. Police have said more than 5,000 officers will be on duty for Friday's demonstration, which commemorates those who died in the crackdown on the uprising against the 1967-74 junta.

Ahead of the anniversary, some anarchist groups occupied the polytechnic building and distributed fliers urging nearby residents to attack police by dropping flower pots from their balconies.