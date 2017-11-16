Rodrigo Duterte ‘insulted’ by Trudeau’s drug war comments, tells Canada PM to ‘lay off’

The Philippine president lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, saying he felt insulted by his recent remarks about the nation’s war on drugs.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte then told Trudeau to mind his own business and leave Filipinos alone.

“I only answer to the Filipino. I will not answer to any other b---s---, especially foreigners. Lay off,” Duterte continued, Reuters reported.

Duterte’s remarks came after Trudeau told reporters he raised concerns about human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings in the Philippine leader's anti-drug campaign when he met with him recently. The meeting came ahead of Canada’s summit in the Philippines with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

"I also mentioned human rights, the rule of law and specifically extrajudicial killings as being an issue that Canada is concerned with," Trudeau said at a news conference. "I impressed on him the need for respect for the rule of law, and as always offered Canada's support and help as a friend to move forward on what is a real challenge."

Trudeau said his conversation with Duterte was cordial and positive.

However, Duterte has a different story. When asked about Trudeau’s remarks, the Philippine president told reporters he refused to give the Canadian prime minister an explanation for the killings.

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE: I STABBED SOMEONE TO DEATH, OBAMA IS ‘SO BLACK AND ARROGANT’

"I said I will not explain. It is a personal and official insult," Duterte said. "It angers me when you are a foreigner, you do not know what exactly is happening in this country. You don't even investigate."

Duterte did not mention Trudeau by name in his comments to the press.

This is not the first time Duterte has openly criticized a world leader. Last year, Duterte called former President Barack Obama a “son of a bitch” after the State Department publicly expressed concern over the Philippine anti-drug campaign.

Earlier this month, Duterte reportedly called Obama “so black and arrogant” for criticizing the Philippine drug war.

“These white people, those from [the European Union], the ignorant Americans, pretending to be, this Obama,” Duterte said, according to The Philippine Star. “You are so black and arrogant. [He] reprimanded me. Why you reprimand me? I’m the president of a country.”

ACTIVISTS PRAISE TRUDEAU’S COMMENTS ABOUT DUTERTE CRACKDOWN

President Trump who also attended the conference did not say if he raised human rights concerns in a meeting with Duterte. The White House later said Trump and Duterte discussed the Islamic State, illegal drugs and trade during their meeting.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said human rights came up “briefly” in the meeting.

However, Harry Roque, Duterte’s spokesman, said there was no mention of human rights or extralegal killings during the meeting with Trump, but there was a lengthy discussion on the Philippines’ war on drugs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.