EU judge in Kosovo resigns, subject of 'serious allegations'

A European Union mission that monitors Kosovo's justice says a British judge who served with the initiative is under investigation for unspecified "serious allegations against him."

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, said in a statement Thursday that a team overseen by the EU's highest court is investigating Malcolm Simmons, who has been a judge with the mission since 2008 and its chief judge since 2014.

The nature of the probe wasn't included in the statement, which said: "The EU and EULEX operate a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate behavior and wrongdoing."

Simmons has also lodged complaints against EULEX. He told France's Le Monde newspaper on Thursday that he has resigned because neither Britain nor the EU supported calls to investigate corruption in the Kosovo program.