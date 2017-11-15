2 top Polish officials dream of razing Stalinist skyscraper

Two leading members of the Polish government say they dream of destroying the Palace of Culture, a Stalinist-era skyscraper that dominates the Warsaw city skyline and recalls the country's subservience to Moscow during the Cold War.

The calls are consistent with the broader policies of the ruling, right-wing Law and Justice party, which seeks to purge all reminders of communism from public life.

The huge gray structure was a "gift" to the Polish people from Moscow in 1955 and was hated for decades. Some called for its destruction in 1989 when communism fell, but the issue disappeared, with the skyscraper playing a useful role life by housing theaters, a university and offices.

Two deputy prime ministers, Piotr Glinski and Mateusz Morawiecki, said Tuesday and Wednesday respectively that they support razing it.