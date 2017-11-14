Leader says Poland has won its migration dispute with EU

next



The Polish prime minister says her government has won its dispute with the European Union over migration and that the EU has even changed its own stance on the matter thanks to the "influence of Poland's resolute and unyielding attitude."

Beata Szydlo spoke Monday at a joint news conference with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law and Justice party, with them each hailing what they see as the party's successes two years after taking power.

The Central European country, like others in the region, has refused to accept any refugees in a legally binding EU resettlement plan. Warsaw argues that accepting Muslim migrants would threaten the country's security and its Catholic identity.

Szydlo said, "Poland is today seen in Europe as a country free of terrorism."