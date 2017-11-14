Italy church defends ordaining seminarian in gay sex probe

An Italian diocese is defending its decision to ordain a seminarian accused in a book and an investigative TV report of having engaged in gay sex with a fellow teenager while both studied at the Vatican's youth seminary.

A statement Tuesday from the diocese of Como said church superiors had investigated claims against the seminarian and determined that he was worthy of being ordained a priest. It said church authorities in Rome had given him a "positive" evaluation.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi revealed the case of the unnamed seminarian in his new book "Original Sin." This weekend, investigative TV report "Le Iene" (The Hyenas) interviewed the alleged object of the seminarian's advances. He said the seminarian, who was a year older, would come into his dorm at night for sex.