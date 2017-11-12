Trump unlikely to rebuke Duterte for drug war killings

next



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (doo-TEHR'-tay) has sanctioned a bloody drug war that features extrajudicial killing. And this week, he boasted that he killed a man with his own hands.

All that may well go unmentioned in public by President Donald Trump when the leaders hold talks Monday.

Breaking with his presidential predecessors, Trump has largely abandoned publicly pressing foreign leaders on human rights.

He has instead shown a willingness to embrace international strongmen for strategic gain.

White House officials have suggested that there is a strategy behind Trump's flattery of Duterte — namely to avoid having the Philippines strengthen ties with China.